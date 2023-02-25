‘If You’re Committed…’: Shahid Kapoor Shares Secret Behind A Successful Marriage

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is a loving actor. Be it professionally or personally, the actor has proved that he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Today is his birthday. Social media is wishing the star with beautiful messages.

On his special day, Shahid spoke about spending time with his family. He praised his children as well as his wife Mira Rajput. Check out the below for what he had to say about his family.

It is needless to say that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share a beautiful bond. They never fail to rock as a couple. They stand by each other. The Jersey star praised his soul mate while speaking to an entertainment news portal.

He said that he has a beautiful, understanding, as well as supportive wife. She understands the nature of his work. He added that he consciously makes time for his family. They make sure he spends enough time with them. They demand his time. And Shahid said that he is a slave to their demands.

The actor shared the secrets behind a successful marriage. He said that giving up should not be an option once you are in it. “Everything goes up and down, but if you’re committed, you’re committed. You don’t let go. And that’s how I look at it.”

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor acted in Raj and DK’s web show Farzi last. It has been known that Shahid is in talks with Aneez Bazmee for a big-ticket family entertainer. The actor might be in the film as a dual character.