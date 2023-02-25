‘Star Kids Get Opportunities Easily’: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On Nepotism!

Famous actor of Hindi cinema Ayushmann Khurrana is known for bringing socially relevant topics on the silver screen with his subject-driven films. He has given multiple critically-acclaimed movies in his almost a decade long career. Recently, Khurrana participated in ABP Network’s special program Idea of ​​India Summit 2023. During this, he talked about the star kids and nepotism in film industry.

During the event, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked to give his opinion of the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. To this, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor gave a candid answer. He talked about his struggle as an outsider and said, ‘We have to start from zero. Star kids get the opportunity easily. However, after that it is the talent which takes an actor ahead. Otherwise, it is difficult for them too. Outsiders do not come from a filmy background and thus have nothing to lose. We start from the scratch and whatever we get is a bonus.’

Taking his point forward, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about being an outsider. He stated, ‘Once upon a time it was true that outsiders have no place in Bollywood but now these things have changed. If you have talent then your work will be welcomed. The chances of making a successful career in film industry has increased because of the casting directors.’

Let us tell you that Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in ‘An Action Hero’. He is going to come up next in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film will be released on 7 July 2023. It also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.