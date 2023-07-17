Ileana D’Cruz Finally Reveals Who Her Boyfriend Is, Shares Picture With Him!

Ileana D’Cruz has finally disclosed the identity of her secret man. The actress is expecting her first kid, but has not revealed the father. She has now revealed about the guy in her life by sharing fresh pictures featuring him from their ‘date night.’

Ileana D’Cruz Shows her Boyfriend’s face

Ileana posted their photos to Instagram Stories on Monday, accompanied with a heart symbol. While Ileana is dressed in a strappy red gown, the man is dressed in a black shirt and has a beard.The figure in the photo resembles the one seen in a blurry photo released by Ileana last month. She had posted the photo alongside a lengthy text on her pregnant journey.

Ileana D’Cruz Is pregnant without marriage

She had wrote about feeling fortunate to be pregnant. After expressing her joy, she also mentioned how “things simply seem hopeless” at times, with “tears and guilt”. She wrote,”I should be thankful rather than sobbing over something so insignificant. I should be more powerful. What kind of mother am I going to be if I’m not strong enough… And I’m not sure what type of mother I’ll be. I honestly don’t. All I know is that I adore this little being to the point of bursting. And I guess that’s enough for now.”

Ileana D’Cruz Heartwarming Note for Her Boyfriend

she wrote about finding comfort in her partner, “And on the days I forget to be kind on my own, this wonderful man has been my rock.He’s held me when he notices me cracking. And wipes away the tears. And cracks silly jokes that let me laugh. Or simply gives me a cuddle when he understands that’s precisely what I need at the time. And nothing seems so difficult now.”