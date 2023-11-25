Ileana D’Cruz Gets Candid: Motherhood Revelations, Pregnancy Surprises, And Heartfelt Moments With Baby Koa Unveiled On Instagram!

Ileana D’Cruz’s Hosted An “Ask Me Anything” Session On Instagram, There Is No Way You Should Miss It Out.

Barfi actress, Ileana D’Cruz and her long time partner Michael Dolan welcomed their child on 1st August, 2023. They named their beautiful kid Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, the diva started sharing her motherhood journey and the beautiful pics with her kid Koa on instagram. She had recently hosted an “AMA” session on Instagram, in which she shared her beautiful insights of her motherhood experience.

Ileana D’Cruz Discusses The Impact Of Learning On Her Mental Health

She Was PregnantIleana D’Cruz held a question-and-answer session on her Instagram account on November 24, 2023, where she talked about many topics connected to becoming a mother. In the first story, she talked about how deeply she felt when she found out she was pregnant for the first time. In response to the question, she showed a picture of her pregnancy test strip with two red lines and talked about how she felt at that time.

Ileana Describes Her Feelings Of Awe After Holding Her Newborn Son For The First Time

This story is her answer to another fan’s question about how she felt when she saw her baby boy for the first time and whether her mother was there with her. That’s when she shared an honest photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, with her mother sitting next to her. On top of the beautiful picture, the actress said that her mother had been a big help to her during her pregnancy, birth, and even as a new mom.

When Asked About Her Boyfriend Michael Dolan, Ileana Gushes

After that, Ileana answered the questions about her boyfriend, Michael Dolan. When asked how she handles being a single mom, the actress showed a picture of herself and Michael gushing over each other and said, “I’m not.” Ileana also said that she was thankful to God that she could meet Michael in addition to her baby.