Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On Stereotype Related To Men’s Emotions; ‘Mard Ko Dard Kyun Nahi Hoga?’

Following Pankaj Tripathi’s insightful conversation on International Men’s Day, the highly acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his emotions and thoughts over several topics. In this discussion, he delved into the stereotype surrounding men, emphasizing the notion that they are often discouraged from expressing their emotions and pain. Manoj Bajpayee also shared insights into how he personally navigates and expresses his emotions.

Manoj Bajpayee on the stereotype of men not feeling any pain

Manoj Bajpayee challenged the stereotype, stating, “Mard ko dard nhi hota,’ ab yeh line ek Hindi film ka. Mard ko dard kyn nhi hoga? Kaanta chubhega, woh bhi cheekhega. Ek toh aap sterotyping karte ho, dusra usko aap force kar rahe ho ki woh apne dard ka izhaar na kare. Aur dard ka izhaar kyu nahi kar sakta?” (The line are from a Hindi film. Why wouldn’t man feel pain? If a thorn pricks, he will scream too. Firstly, you stereotyping, and secondly, you are forcing him not to express his pain. Why can’t he express his pain?)

Further he says, Women express themselves, whether it’s anger or a very vulnerable emotion inside them, but are mentally very tough. They have always been considered the weaker sex, but mentally they are so tough that I always feel. why are they considered the weaker sex? A man can shout while holding a mace and a bow and arrow, but she can attack with her mind. so that’s why I don’t consider her weaker sex.

Manoj Bajpayee on expressing himself in front of his family

When asked about his expressiveness as a ma, Manoj Bajpayee clarified, “Not as a ma but as a human being I have never been. I have always been a very introverted person but anybody can be introverted, a woman can be introverted.”

He revealed. “I think it’s only my daughter and my wife, they can poke me, irritate me, then they force me to really react and respond, but I do well. I express myself with the people that I am comfortable with. I don’t express on social media day in (and) day out with strangers. I express myself with my immediate family. I think I do quiet well there.”