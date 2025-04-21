‘Influencers Are Taking Over Acting Jobs’: Khakee Actor Aadil Zafar Khan On Struggles In Finding Space In OTT

Actor Aadil Zafar Khan, who began his film career with Shikara (2020), has opened up about the challenges actors face today—including the growing trend of influencers landing acting roles. While the film gave him a promising start, the pandemic forced a long break in his career. “Shikara came in February 2020. Then in March, the world went into lockdown, so no work happened for a very long time,” Aadil recalls. “After two years of being out of sight and out of mind, Neeraj Pandey sir gave me Special Ops 1.5—that revived my career.”

Though he admits the rise of OTT has been a blessing for many actors, including himself, he candidly expresses concern over the digital era’s preference for popularity over performance. “It’s disheartening when acting jobs go to people with more followers than acting skills. Influencers are being cast simply because of their numbers, and that’s affecting genuine artists,” Aadil shares.

The actor, however, remains grateful for the web platform, which has given him space to showcase his range in shows like Shoorveer, Special Ops 1.5, and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. “That’s what actors really want—to not be typecast. It’s my mother’s blessings from above that I’m getting such varied roles and being challenged as an artist,” he says.

Despite the hurdles, Aadil’s passion for his craft remains intact. “The hunger for acceptance from the audience will never go away. No matter how far I go in my career, I’ll always crave that. Acceptance is an actor’s real earning,” he reflects. “Whatever I’ve received so far hasn’t disappointed me, and I’m grateful for all that’s coming my way.”