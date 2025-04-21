‘I Kicked The Script, Flipped The Game’: Asim Riaz Breaks Silence After Battleground Exit

Asim Riaz’s stint on the sports-based reality show Battleground has been anything but smooth. From the very first episode, tensions brewed between the actor and his co-judges—Rajat Dalal, Abhishek Malhan, and Rubina Dilaik. Having clashed with all three, reports recently surfaced claiming that Asim was asked to leave the MX Player series following an ugly showdown on set.

While the makers are yet to confirm or deny the news, Asim has now taken to social media to address the swirling rumours—and he’s made it clear he walked out on his own terms. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Asim wrote, “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’, I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count.” In a previous post, he had simply shared a picture of himself from the set, captioned, “SCRIPTED.”

His bold declaration has sparked a wave of reactions from fans online. One user posted, “They planned drama, you showed dignity. They played dirty, you walked clean. We stand tall with you, Asim — always. ASIM DESTROYED MX SCRIPT.” Others were more critical, cautioning the actor about his career trajectory. “Brother, if you continue doing this, your career will end even before it starts,” read one comment.

This isn’t the first time Asim has exited a reality show mid-way. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had also walked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year following a reported altercation with host Rohit Shetty.

Asim may have bowed out of Battleground, but he’s made it clear he won’t stay silent. Whether this move pays off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—he’s not afraid to challenge the script.