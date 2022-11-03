Instead Of Being A Nawab Why Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Had A Secret Marriage, Read To Know More!!

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan first met on the photoshoot of a film, then they hardly knew what changes this meeting of both of them is going to bring. Seeing Amrita in this meeting, Saif lost his senses. Amrita had lost her day’s peace and had sleepless nights, so to take the matter forward, Saif called Amrita and the process of friendship started. At the same time, Amrita also did not back down from moving forward in the relationship. Within 6 months, that turning point also came when both of them decided to get married. But why did both of them get married secretly?

According to media reports, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan had married secretly. At that time no one was aware of it. Even their families were not aware of this marriage. While Amrita was from a good family, Saif also belonged to the Nawabs family, so why did they have to hide the truth from the family.

Actually, 2 big reasons are considered behind this. First, a huge age difference between Amrita and Saif. There was a difference of 14 years between the two. Saif was much younger than Amrita and he knew that his family would not accept this relationship. At the same time, the other reason was Amrita’s being a superstar and Saif’s career also started. When Saif and Amrita told this to everyone after some time of marriage, everyone was surprised and the biggest shock was to both the families. But still this relationship was accepted. But it was sad that this relationship also ended after 13 years of marriage. The two separated in 2004.