Is Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Going To Make Her Debut In Bollywood? Deets Inside

Salman Khan is counted among the top actors in Bollywood. This can be gauged from the earnings and fan following from his films. Salman’s father is a known writer. Apart from Salman, both his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan are also active in Bollywood. At the same time, the next generation of this family is also ready to make its mark in Bollywood.

A few days ago news came that Arhaan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is going to make his Bollywood debut very soon. At the same time, another piece of news related to Salman’s family has come to the fore. Let us tell you that Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is going to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri. For some time there were reports in the media that Alizeh is going to debut in Bollywood and this thing has finally become true now.

Alizeh is all set to make her Bollywood debut with National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi’s film. It has been told in the media reports that the work on the film has also started but the name has not been kept. This film can be released in 2023. Salman’s niece is just 22 years old. His father Atul Agnihotri has also worked in Bollywood films. Whereas now he is associated with films as a producer. Alizeh’s mother Alvira Khan Agnihotri is also a film producer as well as a famous fashion designer.

On the other hand, if we talk about Soumendra Padhi, is the director of the best web series like Jamtara 1 and 2. Apart from this, he has also directed the film ‘Budhiya Singh: Born to Run’. He has also won the National Award for this film. Now it is going to be interesting to see what wonders Alizeh and Soumendra pair together.