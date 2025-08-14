‘Is This Woman Blowing Up’, Ory Took A Dig At Mrunal Thakur For Calling Bipasha Basu Manly And Masculine

These days, a controversial video of Mrunal Thakur is going viral on the internet. In this video, Mrunal calls herself better than Bipasha Basu while calling her manly. This video of hers went viral in no time. She was criticized a lot for body-shaming Bipasha. Now Bipasha has also reacted to this. Now, social media influencer and someone who is very close to Bollywood celebs, Orhan Avatramani aka Ory, has also given his reaction.

Orry

Let us tell you that this old video of Mrunal Thakur is from the time when she used to work in the TV serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She was giving an interview with co-actor Arjit Taneja. Then she mentioned Bipasha Basu and called her ‘manly’. She called herself better than Bipasha. On this, Ory has targeted Mrunal and commented on her in a funny way.

Mrunal Thakur

Tragetting Mrunal, Ory wrote in the comment section, ‘Hahaha! Is this woman blowing up!’ Along with this, he also made laughing emojis. Talking about Bipasha Basu, let us tell you that she wrote a note on her Instagram handle in which she mentioned girls with muscles. Fans are claiming that this is her answer to Mrunal. She writes, ‘Strong women lift each other up. Increase your muscles, because it will help you maintain good physical and mental health. We have to break the old thinking that women cannot have muscles.’

Bipasha Basu’s Post

Well, how Mrunal Thakur is going to react on this controversy is still awaiting. Meanwhile, if we talk about her work front, then let us tell you that she was recently seen with Ajay Devgn in ‘Son of Sardar 2’. Apart from this, she is also being discussed for allegedly dating South Superstar Dhanush, after they both were seen at the party of her new film. However, Mrunal dismissed these rumors and called them nonsense.