Shilpa Shirodkar Slams Bus Company After Mumbai Accident, Files Police Complaint

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar recently had a harrowing experience on Mumbai roads when her car was hit by a Cityflo bus. While no one was injured, the incident left her furious — not just because of the damage, but because the bus company allegedly refused to take responsibility.

On Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to detail the incident, sharing photos of her damaged car. She claimed that representatives from the bus company — identified as Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote — told her it was the driver’s responsibility, not the company’s. “How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!” she wrote.

The actor thanked the Mumbai Police for their swift assistance in helping her file a complaint, tagging both the department and the commissioner’s handle. “Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened,” she added, urging Cityflo to connect with her to address the matter.

About Shilpa’s work

Shilpa Shirodkar debuted in Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar (1989) alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, playing a blind girl. She went on to star in films like Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand. Her last big-screen role was in Gajagamini (2000) before she transitioned to television. In 2024, she appeared in Bigg Boss 18 and is currently filming her first web series, Shankar – The Revolutionary Man, portraying Aramba, mother of Adi Shankaracharya.