‘Strong Women Lift Each Other Up’, Bipasha Basu Responds To Mrunal Thakur’s Masculine Comment On Her

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who was making headlines for some days due to her alleged affair with South Superstar Dhanush, is again in the headlines due to a harsh statement given on Bipasha Basu. Let us tell you that many years ago, Mrunal Thakur allegedly body shamed Bipasha and called her ‘masculine’. A video of this is now going viral on the internet and attracting people’s attention.

Mrunal Thakur

After watching this video, while users have criticized Mrunal Thakur, now Bipasha Basu’s reaction is also going viral. Mrunal Thakur’s viral video is from the time when she was working in the TV world and was seen in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. In the video, Mrunal is seen with co-star Arjit Taneja. In the video, Arjit is telling what kind of girl he wants to marry. On this, Mrunal asked Arjit whether you wanted to marry a girl who is masculine and has muscles?

Mrunal Thakur

Then Arjit said that he likes a girl with a physique like Bipasha Basu. Hearing this, Mrunal Thakur said, ‘Go marry Bipasha. By the way, I am better than Bipasha Basu.’ On this, Mrunal Thakur has come under fire, and now Bipasha Basu has written a note on her Instagram story, in which she has written about girls with muscles. It is believed that through this, Bipasha Basu has replied to Mrunal Thakur.

Bipasha Basu’s Post

Bipasha has written, ‘Strong women lift each other up. Beautiful ladies, increase your muscles. We should be strong. Muscles help you to get good mental and physical health. We have to break this old thinking that women cannot have muscles or that they cannot be physically strong.’ Meanwhile, internet sensation Orry also criticized Mrunal Thakur for her comment on Bipasha and said, ‘What is this woman blowing?’