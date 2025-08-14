Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra Accused of Duping A Mumbai-Based Businessman of Rs 60 Crores, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have once again been trapped in controversies. The couple is accused of duping a Mumbai businessman of Rs 60 crore. The case is related to the celebrity couple’s investment deal for the now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that he had given them Rs 60.48 crore to grow the business around 2015-2023, but they spent it on personal expenses.

Let us tell you that Deepak Kothari claimed that he came in contact with Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra in 2015 through an agent, Rajesh Arya. At that time, the couple were directors of Best Deal TV, an online shopping platform, with Shilpa Shetty holding over 87% shares in the company at that time. He alleged that Arya had sought a loan of Rs 75 crore at 12% annual interest for the company, but to avoid high taxes, he suggested that he put the amount as an investment.

He further said, a meeting was held and the deal was finalised with the promise that the money would be returned on time. Deepak Kothari transferred the first instalment of around Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015. But the tax issue persisted, and a second deal was struck in September. The businessman said he transferred another Rs 28.54 crore between July 2015 and March 2016.

In his complaint, Deepak Kothari accused the celebrity couple of hatching a conspiracy during 2015-2023 in which he said they took money meant for business and used it for personal expenses. The case was initially registered at the Juhu police station on charges of forgery and fraud, but was later handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as the amount involved was more than Rs 10 crore. The EOW is now investigating the case.