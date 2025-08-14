‘It’s Been 17 Years Now, Why Only This Time Video Is Shared’, Jennifer Mistry Mocked Asit Modi And Disha Vakani’s Rakhi Video

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays ‘Roshan Sodhi’ in one of the most popular shows, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, recently made serious allegations against the makers of the show and the producer Asit Modi, including sexual harassment. Meanwhile, a video of Disha Vakani, who plays ‘Dayaben’ in the show, is going viral on the internet in which she is seen tying a rakhi to Asit Modi.

Now Jennifer has reacted to this video and said something shocking. Let us tell you that Asit Modi recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which Disha Vakani, who plays the character of ‘Dayaben’, is seen tying a rakhi on his wrist. After this, the actress also tied the holy thread on the wrist of his wife Neela Modi. Further in the video, Disha tries to seek blessings by touching Asit’s feet, but he stops her and seeks her blessings himself.

Calling the actress his sister, Asit wrote in the caption, ‘Kuch Rishtey Kismat Se Bante Hai… Khoon Se Nahi, Dil Ka Nata Hota Hai! Disha Vakani is not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’ but my sister. Sharing laughter, memories, and closeness over the years, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity were felt again… May this bond always remain with its sweetness and strength.’

After leaving TMKOC, Jennifer Mistry had accused Asit Modi of sexually harassing her for years. Amidst these allegations, the actress also reacted to Asit and Disha’s Rakshabandhan celebration video and shared her opinion and saying, ‘It has been 17 years today. To date, not a single photo has come. Disha did not come to tie Rakhi to Asit ji. This time, a video has been uploaded. How will they clear the image? And it is being said that Disha went to Asit ji’s house, and Asit ji and Neela ji had gone to Disha’s house. It was visible that Disha was very uncomfortable; she was not smiling.’