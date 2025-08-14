The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Speaks Out On National Award Controversy: ‘I Don’t Mind Being Shameless’

A few days after The Kerala Story faced backlash over its National Award victories, lead actress Adah Sharma responded to the criticism. Inspired by true incidents, the film secured two prestigious national honours.

The Kerala Story, which secured two honours at the recently announced 71st National Film Awards, has faced considerable backlash and criticism from both industry veterans and the audience. In response, lead actor Adah Sharma has issued a strong statement in defense of the film and its core message. She emphasised that it is her “responsibility” to amplify the voices of victims whose stories are portrayed in the movie, which draws inspiration from real-life events.

Adah Sharma admits to feeling nervous

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about the film and the buzz surrounding its controversial reception. Adah shared: “Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. I think it would have been shameful not to make this film. I have met 25 girls who went through the horrors. The film is a diluted version of what they went through.”

For those unaware, the film ignited widespread discussions across the country upon its release. Inspired by real-life incidents, it portrayed the harrowing experiences of young women who were reportedly trafficked, radicalised, and coerced into joining terrorist groups. Adah portrayed one such victim, a role she feels carried a profound moral responsibility. She went on to add: “I was very nervous for them to watch the film,” she shared, “but thankfully, they loved it. After meeting those girls, I felt it was my responsibility to tell their story.”

Adah Sharma responded to the criticism

Adah highlighted that the film conveyed the truth, stating: “If telling the truth is shameful, then I don’t mind being shameless. I have no shame in saying I am anti-terrorism. People who are calling it shameful, I think it has hit a nerve, and I don’t think nerves are hit by lies.”

Responding to the criticisms that branded the film as “politically motivated” after it won National Awards, the actress added: “There is no mention of any political leader or party. For me, it has been a story of girls who are trafficked, brainwashed, and taken to become terrorists. I stand with these girls. If that is political, then so be it.” Her remark comes in the midst of ongoing debates surrounding the film’s themes and its role in India’s socio-political narrative. Despite the split in public opinion, Adah remains steadfast: “I can’t see it in any other way. I have to stand with the truth.”