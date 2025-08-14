‘I Can Marry Another One’, Dinesh Lal Yadav Opened Up On His Plans of Marrying His Co-Star Amrapali Dubey

Famous Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’ and Amrapali Dubey are not only the most popular couple of Bhojpuri cinema, but also the highest paid stars. Bhojpuri fans also like this couple very much. There have been talks of Amrapali and Nirahua’s affair for many years, although it could never be confirmed. The personal lives of both of them always remain in the headlines, and their videos keep going viral.

One such video is in discussion these days, in which Nirahua talked about marrying Amrapali Dubey. This video is from ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, in which Nirahua had once come as a guest. Fans have been wishing that he gets married to Amrapali. However, both of them call each other good friends. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ was asked about Amrapali Dubey’s marriage. On this, Nirahua said, ‘She is such a beautiful heroine. If she gets married, it means she will marry someone whom she likes. Why are you people forcibly making her Bhauji?’

Then Rajat Sharma told Nirahua that when Amrapali Dubey came on the show, she was asked what is her friendship with Nirahua. What is the relationship? Is she married? On this, Amrapali replied, ‘Affair with Nirahua? What can be better than this? Then she said that if you get such a good partner, then getting married means taking a dip in the Ganga.’ On hearing this, Nirahua blushed.

Nirahua replied, ‘Today we are sitting in the court. The judge is also there. You people make such a law that even after having one wife and two children, I can marry another one, then I will do it right now.’ It is known that Nirahua is already married to Mansha Yadav, to whom he tied the knot in the year 2000, and has three children. At the same time, Amrapali Dubey is still single.