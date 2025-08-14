Smriti Irani Faces Backlash In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Over Body Double, ‘Anupamaa’ Comparisons

Smriti Irani has made her much-hyped return to television as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While the reboot has pulled strong TRP numbers, audience reactions to Smriti’s performance have been mixed — with a wave of criticism flooding social media.

Several viewers have accused Smriti of using a body double for key scenes, pointing out that Tulsi’s reactions often feel “fake” and “disconnected.” Many claim her portrayal seems to mimic Anupamaa’s traits, sparking further comparisons.

Reports suggest that Smriti frequently shoots separately, with a stand-in handling family gathering shots. This hasn’t gone unnoticed. One X user complained, “For what is she charging 14L? For shooting separately for half an episode? It looks like people are talking to the wall.” Another added, “Her scenes are too edited, with just solo clips and a body double in group moments.”

Fans have also criticized the on-screen chemistry between Tulsi and Mihir, calling it “nonexistent.” Some are skeptical the show can surpass Anupamaa in popularity despite its impressive launch — debuting with 1.6 billion viewing hours and a TRP of 2.8, overtaking other TV heavyweights like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Whether Smriti’s performance settles into a groove or the body double chatter continues, Kyunki 2 remains a hot topic in the TV world.