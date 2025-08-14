Orry Criticises Mrunal Thakur For Referring To Bipasha Basu As ‘Manly’: What Is This Woman Thinking?

Mrunal Thakur has recently found herself at the center of controversy due to a past remark she made about fellow actress Bipasha Basu. In that earlier comment, Thakur had allegedly described Bipasha’s physique as “manly,” a choice of words that many deemed insensitive and inappropriate.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has recently found herself at the center of controversy due to the resurfacing of an old video clip from her early acting days on the television show Kumkum Bhagya. In this clip, Mrunal is heard making comments about Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu’s physique that have been interpreted as body-shaming by many.

Specifically, Mrunal asked her co-star if he preferred marrying a girl who is “manly with muscles,” referencing Bipasha Basu’s well-known fit and muscular build. She then sarcastically told him to “Go marry Bipasha then,” and further added, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha.” These remarks sparked quick and widespread criticism online, with many accusing Mrunal of being insensitive and harsh towards Bipasha’s fitness and appearance.

Orry Blasts Mrunal Thakur Over ‘Manly’ Remark About Bipasha Basu

“Are you interested in marrying a girl who is muscular and manly? Go ahead and marry Bipasha. Honestly, I’m way better than Bipasha, alright,” a young Mrunal stated in an old clip from her television career. Orry replied to the controversial comment by saying, “LMAO. What the heck is this woman on.” Check out his response here:

Bipasha Basu Responds to Mrunal Thakur’s Remark

Bipasha chose not to answer directly; instead, she posted a quote on her Instagram Story which said, “Empowered women uplift one another.” She added in her caption, “Let’s build those muscles, gorgeous ladies; we need to be strong. Muscles contribute to lasting physical and mental well-being! Let’s challenge the outdated notion that women shouldn’t appear strong or be physically capable.” Meanwhile, Mrunal has not yet addressed the backlash.

What Netizens Are Saying

“In just seconds, all my respect for Mrunal disappeared,” one user wrote. Another added, “Bipasha was a baddie long before the word even existed! She owned her skin tone, ruled Bollywood, and left nothing undone. She’d never disrespect Mrunal, real queens lift each other up, while only the petty throw stones at royalty. Just saying.“

“Bipasha embraced her body and her skin tone! At a time when no other actresses with dusky skin were cast in films, she stood firm, that’s a powerful move from a baddie! Mrunal could never,” read another user comment.