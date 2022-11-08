Is Zayn Malik Reason Why Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Keeping Their Relationship ‘Low-Key’? Find Out!

ZiGi is a thing of the past. But Hollywood superstars Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will be connected forever. All thanks to their daughter Khai. Since September, the 27-year-old supermodel has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

As the pair have been spotted hanging together at various times during Fashion Month and Halloween. However, the hot new pair has kept their relationship “low-key.” It is because of the former One Direction member.

According to a report, Gigi Hadid wants to keep her dating life out of the public eye out of respect for her ex-boyfriend and Khai’s father, Zayn Malik. The source revealed that Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio are seeing each other. They “are very into each other.” However, Hadid is keeping her new relationship “low-key.” They are trying to keep things “private and not show too much PDA while out together.”

It further added, “Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way.”

Gigi Hadid and ex Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, recently turned 2. The proud mom took to Instagram to give a glance at her little one’s milestone birthday celebration. Gigi took to her Instagram Stories on September 19 to share a photo of the little one’s special themed cake featuring Peppa Pig characters.