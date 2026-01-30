‘It Was A Violent Love Story’, Producer Shailendra Singh Reveals Shocking Details About Salman Khan–Aishwarya Rai Breakup

The love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of the most talked-about and controversial chapters in Bollywood history. While their romance once grabbed headlines for its intensity, their breakup was equally turbulent and left a lasting impact. Years later, film producer Shailendra Singh, who was once close to Salman Khan, has opened up about their relationship and the real reasons behind their separation.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Shailendra Singh shared candid insights into Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship. According to him, the duo shared a deeply emotional but troubled bond. Recalling a disturbing incident, Singh revealed that Salman once went to Aishwarya’s house late at night in a fit of rage and created a scene. He said, “It was a violent love story, like Romeo and Juliet. Salman is very passionate, and Aishwarya is very dignified and respected… she’s amazing.”

Shailendra also mentioned a well-known incident where Aishwarya appeared at an awards function wearing dark glasses, allegedly to hide injuries, an episode that had sparked massive controversy at the time. Shailendra Singh also spoke about Aishwarya Rai’s life before stardom. He revealed that she did her first commercial with him for just ₹5,000 during her modeling days. The producer has known Aishwarya since the very beginning of her career.

He further disclosed that Aishwarya’s first relationship was with Rajiv Mulchandani, long before she entered the film industry. According to him, she was always extremely private and did not have many relationships in Bollywood. “Aishwarya is very private, and I think we should respect that,” he added. Apart from discussing Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship, Shailendra Singh also opened up about his broken friendship with Salman Khan.

The two were once very close, sharing regular parties and a strong bond during Salman’s early days in Mumbai. Shailendra described Salman metaphorically, saying, “Salman was a lion born in the jungle, now he’s a lion in a zoo. Success makes you cautious and fearful. People surround you and keep telling you that you’re always right.”