Cricket superstar’s Instagram is back online after sudden disappearance

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most popular sports icons, Virat Kohli’s social media profile mysteriously disappeared on Friday, causing a wave of concern among fans. Within hours, however, his Instagram account was restored — much to the delight of followers across the internet.

InstagramAccount Goes Offline and Returns

Kohli’s Instagram account — with a massive following of 274 million users — briefly vanished earlier in the day, leaving fans confused and sparking speculation about whether he had deactivated it intentionally.

Shortly afterward, however, the profile reappeared, and fans quickly celebrated the return. There’s no official statement yet from Kohli or his team explaining the brief disappearance.

Fan Reactions Under Anushka Sharma’s Posts

With no immediate word from Kohli himself, many fans turned to Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram posts to share their reactions:

“Ese daraya mat kro Kohli bhai!” (Don’t scare us like that, Kohli brother!)

“Even to Instagram, Kohli has shown what is ‘Comeback’!!” ❤️🔥

“Deactivate krna kaa kya jaruri thaa?” (Why was it important to deactivate?)

“Ajke baad aisa mazak mat krna please bhaiya.” (Please don’t pull such a joke again.)

These comments show a mix of relief, humour, and a touch of playful admonishment from his fanbase.

Why It Matters

Kohli is one of the most followed athletes in the world, only trailing global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in social media followers.

His sudden disappearance (even if temporary) highlights the intense engagement and emotional connection fans feel with his online presence. Despite no official clarification on the outage, the swift return brought a collective sigh of relief from his supporters