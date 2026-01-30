Fresh casting and a Valentine-week release: Shahid Kapoor O’Romeo ticks all the right boxes

As anticipation builds around O’Romeo, Shahid Kapoor has showered praise on his co-star Triptii Dimri, calling her performance heartfelt and deeply committed. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has been gaining attention, and Shahid’s words have only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

“She Has Put Her Whole Heart Into It”

Speaking about Triptii’s performance, Shahid Kapoor highlighted the sincerity and emotional intensity she brings to the screen. According to Shahid, Triptii didn’t treat her role as just another project but immersed herself completely in the character.

“She has put her whole heart into it,” he said, adding that her character carries strength and substance. He further noted that Triptii’s role plays a crucial part in shaping the emotional arc of the film. This is making her performance one of the highlights audiences should look forward to.

A Fresh On-Screen Pairing

O’Romeo marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, making their pairing a fresh draw for viewers. Shahid expressed excitement about sharing screen space with her and appreciated her dedication and willingness to explore emotional depth.

All About O’Romeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O’Romeo is slated for a February 13, 2026 theatrical release, perfectly timed for Valentine’s week. The film promises a blend of romance, intensity and layered storytelling.

The ensemble cast also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, adding to the film’s scale and appeal.

Expectations Are Running High

With Shahid Kapoor’s endorsement of Triptii Dimri’s performance and a strong creative team backing the project, O’Romeo is fast emerging as one of the most awaited Bollywood releases of the year.