Saina Nehwal Breaks Silence on Unfollowing Rumours With Parineeti Chopra After Biopic Saina

Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal has finally addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding her relationship with actress Parineeti Chopra, who portrayed her in the 2021 biopic Saina. For years, social media users have pointed out that the two do not follow each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of a fallout after the film’s release. Now, Saina has put all the gossip to rest.

Speaking on a YouTube channel, Saina Nehwal clarified that there was no personal issue or disagreement between her and Parineeti Chopra. She explained that their interaction was strictly professional and limited to the requirements of the film. Saina said she never even noticed the social media chatter, as her life has always revolved around training, tournaments, and professional commitments.

“Actually, I did not pay attention to it and it never came to my attention. My life is so busy with training, tournaments, and events that I didn’t notice it,” Saina said. Addressing the assumption that they were close friends, Saina made it clear that their bond never went beyond work. She explained that during their interactions, she only shared professional insights about her career to help Parineeti prepare for the role.

“Whatever we talked about, it’s not like we became friends. In some sessions, I was explaining professionally what I’ve done in life, but I never said anything about being friends,” she added. Saina also revealed that due to her intense training schedule, she couldn’t spend much time with the actress or the team. “We never even went out for dinner or lunch. We would meet for one or two hours every two or three weeks. We didn’t spend enough time together to become friends,” she explained.

The sports drama Saina was released in 2021 and chronicled the inspiring journey of Saina Nehwal from Haryana to the world stage. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film showcased her early struggles, rigorous training in Hyderabad, and her rise to becoming a world No. 1 badminton player. Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also starred Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, and Meghna Malik in key roles.