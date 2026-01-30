Imtiaz Ali Backs AR Rahman Amid Controversy, Announces New Film With Diljit Dosanjh and Rahman’s Music

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently found himself at the center of a major controversy after stating that he receives less work in the Hindi film industry due to communal discrimination. Although Rahman later clarified his remarks on social media, his statement sparked widespread debate, with several celebrities openly criticizing him. Amid the backlash, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali came out in support of the legendary musician, calling his comments misunderstood.

Now, Imtiaz Ali has further reinforced his support by announcing his next feature film with music composed by AR Rahman, sending a strong message through action rather than words. Imtiaz Ali has officially announced his upcoming film, which is described as a captivating tale of love and longing. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. The movie was initially planned for an April release but has since been postponed.

The yet-untitled project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. This film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh. The duo previously worked together on the 2024 Netflix release Amar Singh Chamkeela, which also starred Parineeti Chopra and received strong critical attention.

Imtiaz Ali shared the announcement on Instagram in collaboration with producer Applause Entertainment. The post read, “Imtiaz Ali’s next film, a captivating tale of love and longing, will release in theaters on June 12, 2026. Applause Entertainment presents, a Window Seat Films production. Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah.” The caption further revealed the creative team behind the project.

Speaking about the film, Imtiaz Ali shared an emotional note, highlighting its depth and scale. “This film has a big heart. It’s large in scope, yet deeply personal. It’s the story of a boy and a girl, but also of a nation,” he said. With AR Rahman composing the music and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, expectations from the soundtrack are already sky-high.