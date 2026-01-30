‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa ‘Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’ Scene Goes Viral

A dramatic moment from the popular television show Anupamaa has taken the internet by storm, with fans dubbing lead actor Rupali Ganguly’s performance in a recent sequence “Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max” and sharing the clip widely across social media platforms. The scene, marked by a bold dialogue delivery and intense screen presence, struck a chord with viewers who flooded timelines with reactions ranging from amusement to admiration.

The moment that triggered the online buzz featured Rupali’s character delivering the line “ghuma ghumake marungi” during a high-tension confrontation. In the context of the show, the phrase carries an assertive, almost cinematic punch, and Rupali’s emphatic delivery amplified the impact. Fans quickly began comparing her energy to actor Sunny Deol, known for his powerful dialogue delivery and larger-than-life screen moments in Bollywood. This led to playful and enthusiastic tags such as “Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max” being attached to the viral clip.

Anupamaa has been one of Indian television’s most talked-about dramas, following the titular character’s journey through familial responsibilities, personal setbacks and assertions of self-respect. Over the years, Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of the resilient protagonist has earned her a devoted fan base. The “ghuma ghumake marungi” scene, however, stood out for its intensity and departure from the show’s usually measured emotional tone, prompting viewers to react with a mix of humour and high praise.

Within hours of being posted, the video of the sequence began circulating on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube Shorts. Fans shared edited versions, memes and reaction videos, with many expressing surprise at seeing Rupali in such an emphatic avatar. Some social-media users drew parallels between her dialogue delivery and action-hero style punchlines typical of Bollywood films, especially those popularised by Sunny Deol in his action roles.

“Move over Bollywood, TV has its own power punch now,” one comment read, capturing the playful spirit of many online responses. Another viewer wrote that Rupali’s delivery was deserving of a “film award,” blending admiration with a tongue-in-cheek tone.

The scene also sparked discussion about how television drama and film acting styles are increasingly converging in the digital age. Audiences accustomed to cinematic intensity have responded enthusiastically to moments on the small screen that feel equally bold and expressive. Viral scenes such as this one underscore the evolving expectations of viewers, who often celebrate high-voltage performances regardless of medium.

Despite its viral popularity, Anupamaa itself continues to be driven by dramatic narrative arcs that focus on relationships, moral dilemmas and personal growth. Moments like the “ghuma ghumake marungi” dialogue, while heightened in intensity, still serve the show’s broader themes of standing up to injustice and asserting one’s dignity.

Rupali Ganguly has not directly commented on the viral comparisons to Sunny Deol, but her growing social-media presence suggests she is likely aware of the enthusiastic online chatter. Fans have rallied around the actor, sharing clips and praises that highlight not just the humour of the moment, but also her versatility as a performer capable of delivering both emotional depth and dramatic flair.