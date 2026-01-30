“There Are No Problems in Our Marriage,” Gaurav Khanna and Wife Akanksha Chamola Shut Down Divorce Rumours

Ever since Bigg Boss 19 ended with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy, the actor and his wife Akanksha Chamola have been constantly in the spotlight. Recently, Akanksha found herself at the center of controversy after sharing a cryptic Instagram post, which sparked intense speculation about trouble in her marriage. Some reports even went as far as claiming that the couple was heading for a divorce. Now, Akanksha has finally broken her silence and clarified the truth.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Akanksha Chamola dismissed all rumours of marital discord and made it clear that her relationship with Gaurav Khanna is absolutely fine. “There are no problems in our marriage, and that post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I don’t discuss personal matters on social media. That post was for the promotion of my upcoming series,” she said.

She added that people are free to interpret social media posts in their own way, but this time, things were blown out of proportion. Akanksha’s Instagram post read, “In a relationship founded solely on needs, the heart is always sacrificed.” Soon after, social media users began linking the post to alleged issues between Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna. Some even connected it to rumours about differences over parenthood, suggesting that Gaurav wanted to become a father while Akanksha did not.

Addressing the online criticism, Akanksha said she has become used to being trolled. “I’m currently the troll queen. I’ve always been open about this. Gaurav is a little cautious because he wants to protect my image. There’s an age difference between us, and he’s mature enough to understand me,” she shared. The couple has a nine-year age gap, which Akanksha believes has never been an issue in their relationship.

Akanksha also spoke openly about her choice not to embrace motherhood, making it clear that it is a personal decision. “I’ve clearly stated that I won’t choose motherhood. The decision not to become a mother is my own, and I don’t need to justify it to anyone,” she said. She emphasized that the backlash exists only on social media, adding that in real life, no one has questioned her choices or judged her.