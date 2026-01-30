Did Farhan Akhtar Unfollow Ranveer Singh? Social Media Buzz Grows Amid Don 3 Being Put on Hold

Fresh speculation has erupted on social media after reports surfaced that Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film Don 3 has been put on hold. Adding fuel to the fire, fans have now noticed a surprising change on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar has unfollowed Ranveer Singh, while Ranveer continues to follow the filmmaker. This digital move has sparked intense chatter about a possible fallout between the two.

Eagle-eyed fans recently observed that Farhan Akhtar is no longer following Ranveer Singh on Instagram. Although neither of them has officially commented on the matter, the development has led to widespread speculation, especially in light of reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh is no longer part of Don 3. In today’s social-media-driven world, such changes often grab attention, and this one has certainly not gone unnoticed.

According to a December 2025 media report, Ranveer Singh allegedly decided to step away from Don 3 following the success of his film Dhurandhar. Around the same time, it was also reported that Farhan Akhtar had paused work on Don 3 and decided to shift his focus to another ambitious project, Jee Le Zaraa. Ranveer was officially announced as the new face of the iconic Don franchise in 2023, replacing Shah Rukh Khan.

The makers even released a title announcement video revealing Ranveer’s first look, which received mixed reactions from fans. The Don franchise holds a special place in Bollywood. The original Don starred Amitabh Bachchan, while Shah Rukh Khan reinvented the character in Don and Don 2, with Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Because of this legacy, Don 3 has been under intense scrutiny since its announcement.

Farhan Akhtar is now reportedly prioritizing Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film that earlier featured Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The film has been delayed for a long time due to scheduling conflicts, and recent reports suggest it is also currently on hold. Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release in March this year. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar recently appeared as an actor in his war-based film ‘120 Bahadur’, which has already been released.