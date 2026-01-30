Govinda’s Nephew Vinay Anand Breaks Silence On Govinda-Sunita Divorce Rumours, Calls It a “Difficult Time”

Actor Vinay R. Anand, nephew of Bollywood star Govinda and cousin of Krushna Abhishek, is once again in the spotlight. After working for years in Bhojpuri cinema, Vinay recently made his return to the Hindi entertainment industry after 19 years with Ekta Kapoor’s web series ACP Vikrant. Amid this professional milestone, Vinay has now spoken openly about the ongoing rumours surrounding his maternal uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja.

Breaking his silence on the alleged divorce rumours, Vinay Anand revealed that he is still in regular contact with Govinda and occasionally speaks to Sunita Ahuja as well. However, he admitted that the situation has made him cautious. “I am in touch with my uncle and I met him recently. I also talk to my aunt sometimes. But I’m a little scared right now. If my uncle is so concerned, I won’t even be counted. Who would take the risk?” Vinay said.

Speaking emotionally about the situation, Vinay said that relationships are often guided by fate. “God forbid. If a relationship is destined to break, who can stop it? If it’s still dragging on, perhaps God wants it not to happen, and I want that too,” he shared. Vinay also revealed that he discussed the matter directly with Govinda. “I spoke to my uncle about it, and he said, ‘Beta, this is a difficult time.’ I pray that this phase passes, because the pain of separation from your spouse can be very intense,” he added.

Recently, Sunita Ahuja hinted that Govinda was allegedly involved with a younger woman, reigniting controversy around their marriage. Addressing this sensitive issue, Vinay said he chose to ask Govinda directly. “I asked my uncle if there was anything like that, and he said nothing,” Vinay revealed. At the same time, he avoided blaming either side. “I can’t say that my aunt is wrong. She must have felt something. Now only Govinda ji can convince her. I hope everything works out between them,” he said.

Vinay’s comments come amid growing public scrutiny of Govinda. Recently, a video of the veteran actor getting into a taxi instead of luxury cars like Mercedes or BMW went viral, leading some netizens to claim that the actor is going through a rough phase in life. Despite online criticism, those close to the family continue to hope for reconciliation.