Producer Claims Salman Khan’s Anger Cost Vivek Oberoi His Bollywood Run

Bollywood has once again found itself in the spotlight over an alleged feud between superstar Salman Khan and actor Vivek Oberoi, after a prominent producer claimed that Salman was “furious” with Vivek following a contentious press conference and used his influence to stall the latter’s career in the industry. The claims, which have spread rapidly across social media, have reignited discussions about power dynamics and professional rivalries within Hindi cinema.

The allegation stems from remarks made by a producer associated with projects that reportedly involved both actors years ago. According to the producer, Vivek Oberoi’s statements at a press conference did not sit well with Salman Khan, leading to tension between the two stars. The producer went further, saying that Salman was so upset that he allegedly made moves to ensure Vivek would struggle to find work in mainstream Bollywood thereafter.

The claim has set off a fresh round of reactions online, as fans and film watchers debated the influence major stars wield behind the scenes. Supporters of Vivek Oberoi pointed out the actor’s body of work in the early 2000s, which included notable roles and considerable success, and questioned whether his relative absence from high-profile projects in later years might be tied to industry politics.

Vivek himself has spoken in the past about the challenges he faced in his career, often attributing setbacks to factors beyond his control. In interviews, he has suggested that controversy and professional disagreements can have enduring effects on an actor’s opportunities. These comments have long fuelled speculation about strained relationships with other industry figures, though specific accusations of direct interference have typically been unverified.

The producer’s claim about Salman Khan’s fury adds to this narrative, suggesting that the incident at the press conference was more than a momentary disagreement and had concrete consequences. As with many such revelations in Bollywood, the discussion quickly spilled over into social media, where users retraced the history between the two actors and shared nostalgic reminders of old interviews and film appearances.

Critics of the producer’s statement argued that the claim should be taken with caution, noting that Bollywood has always been a competitive arena where rumors and personal disagreements easily become magnified. They pointed out that many actors have had fluctuating careers due to a variety of reasons including box office success, choice of films, personal priorities and changing audience tastes, making it difficult to attribute a slowdown solely to alleged intervention by another star.

Industry insiders have also highlighted that while big names like Salman Khan do wield significant influence, the mechanics of film casting and production involve producers, directors, agents and market forces, and attributing career trajectories to the actions of one individual might oversimplify complex professional ecosystems.

Salman Khan, known for his blockbuster presence and substantial clout in Bollywood, has not publicly responded to the producer’s claims. Vivek Oberoi, for his part, has generally maintained a focus on his craft and selective projects, including regional films and content driven by digital platforms in recent years. Neither actor has issued official statements directly addressing the specific allegation of career sabotage.

The episode underscores broader questions about how personal disagreements intersect with professional opportunities in the entertainment industry. Bollywood has seen several public feuds and reconciliations over the decades, and this latest claim feeds into long-standing debates about the influence of major stars and the realities of navigating a competitive creative landscape.