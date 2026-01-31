‘Mai Teri Haddiyan Tod Dunga’, Major Fight Erupts Between Karan Patel And Siddharth Bhardwaj On The 50

Colors TV is all set to shake up the reality TV space with its much-anticipated show ‘The 50’, which premieres on February 1. Even before its first episode airs, the show has already become a hot topic of discussion, thanks to its never-seen-before format, a massive lineup of 50 celebrities, and explosive promos that promise high drama, intense rivalries, and big surprises. The makers of The 50 have clearly spared no expense in mounting the show on a grand scale.

Promo of The 50 Released

From lavish sets to a power-packed celebrity lineup, everything about the show screams spectacle. While the exact format continues to remain under wraps, the mystery surrounding the rules and gameplay has only added to the buzz. Viewers are eager to see how 50 well-known personalities will coexist, compete, and clash under one roof. The official Instagram handle of the streaming platform airing The 50 recently dropped a new promo, and it has instantly gone viral.

The clip captures a heated confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Singh Rathi. In the promo, Digvijay is seen questioning Rajat’s conduct, asking why he chose to stay silent when others were allegedly abusing someone. Digvijay asks, “Yesterday, when everyone else was abusing, why didn’t you speak up?” This question seems to trigger Rajat, who loses his temper and physically attacks Digvijay, grabbing him in anger. The situation quickly spirals out of control, forcing other celebrities to rush in and separate the two.

Another promo reveals yet another fiery showdown, this time between Sapna Choudhary and Adnan Sheikh. Sapna is seen lashing out at Adnan, visibly upset, saying, “You think you can come and say anything and I won’t react?” Adnan doesn’t back down either and responds angrily, making it clear that clashes will be a regular feature on The 50. Drama doesn’t end there as Nikki Tamboli is also seen getting into a heated argument with another contestant.

Later, she is shown speaking to Arbaaz Patel, telling him that she wants him to become aggressive, hit someone, and leave the show. Her statement has left fans stunned and has further fueled curiosity about the level of chaos viewers can expect. In another teaser, television stars Karan Patel and Siddharth Bhardwaj are seen clashing on the very first day during a task. The argument quickly turns ugly, with Karan warning Siddharth, “Next time if you try to interfere, I will break your bones.” The intense exchange hints that alliances and rivalries will form right from day one.