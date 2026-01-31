Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Gaurav Khanna, Draws Firm Line On Privacy

Television actor Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola has responded to growing speculation around her marriage, after rumours of a possible separation began circulating on social media. The speculation intensified following Gaurav Khanna’s recent public appearances and online chatter linking personal distance between the couple to his professional commitments.

Akanksha Chamola addressed the rumours through a brief but firm statement on social media, making it clear that she does not intend to engage with speculation surrounding her personal life. Without directly confirming or denying the reports, she stated that she chooses not to discuss private matters on public platforms. Her response appeared to be an attempt to draw boundaries amid increasing online scrutiny.

The rumours gained traction after fans noticed Akanksha’s absence from some recent events and posts related to Gaurav Khanna, who has been in the spotlight due to his work and media interactions. Social media users began drawing conclusions, prompting a wave of speculation about trouble in the couple’s marriage. Neither Gaurav nor Akanksha had commented initially, which further fuelled conjecture.

In her message, Akanksha emphasised her discomfort with personal issues being dissected publicly. She reiterated that not everything requires clarification and that silence should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation of rumours. Her statement was widely shared, with many users praising her decision to maintain privacy and avoid feeding unverified narratives.

Gaurav Khanna, known for his work in popular television shows, has maintained a low profile regarding the speculation. He has continued to focus on his professional commitments and has not issued any public statement addressing the rumours. Those close to the actor have also refrained from commenting, choosing instead to let the couple handle the situation privately.

The episode once again highlights the pressure faced by public figures and their families, especially when social media speculation escalates without factual basis. In recent years, several television and film personalities have spoken about the toll such rumours take on mental health and relationships. Akanksha’s response reflects a growing trend among celebrities who choose restraint over public clarification when faced with online gossip.

Fans and followers have expressed mixed reactions, with some urging the couple to address the rumours directly, while others have supported Akanksha’s stance, calling for greater respect for personal boundaries. Many have pointed out that speculation often overlooks the emotional impact on those involved.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of any separation or marital discord. Akanksha Chamola’s statement remains the only response from either side, and it firmly underscores her decision to keep personal matters away from social media debates.