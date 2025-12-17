Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Face Backlash for Ignoring Disabled Fan After Spiritual Visit, Deets Inside

On December 16th, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli made a heartfelt visit to Kali Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, where they met Premanand Ji Maharaj and sought his blessings. The couple’s spiritual trip to the ashram marked their third visit to the revered guru, where they received guidance and blessings. While their spiritual visit garnered positive attention, their actions later in the day at the airport have sparked a wave of criticism.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Ignored Fan

After returning to Mumbai, Anushka and Virat were approached by a disabled fan who requested a photo with the cricket star. Unfortunately, the couple ignored the fan and walked away, leaving the fan feeling helpless and upset. The moment quickly became viral on social media, where users expressed their displeasure with Anushka and Virat’s behavior. Despite their visit to a spiritual leader, the couple’s refusal to acknowledge the disabled fan did not sit well with their followers.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Ignored Disabled Fan

Many users took to social media to voice their anger, questioning the authenticity of their humility. One user wrote, “Go on a spiritual trip but treat disabled fans rudely.” Another commented, “Extremely disgusting behavior. This is the state of spirituality and humility.” These comments reflect the disappointment many felt about the incident, especially given the couple’s spiritual connection and teachings they received earlier in the day.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

The incident took place at the airport, where a disabled child was hoping for a simple gesture, a photo with Virat Kohli. However, both Anushka and Virat ignored the child, continuing to walk towards their car without acknowledging the fan’s presence. The child’s disappointment was palpable as he was left standing, watching the couple pass by. Many fans of the couple expressed their heartbreak over the situation.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

One user commented, “What’s the point of visiting Premanand Ji if you still carry so much arrogance and pride after returning? Ignoring a disabled child who just wanted a photo is heartbreaking. I feel so bad for him.” Another user expressed frustration, saying, “Virat didn’t do well, very bad behavior.” Anushka and Virat had recently returned from London and, upon their arrival in India, made their way to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj.