“She Ruined Her Innocence”, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Glamorous Awards Show Appearance Sparks Buzz Ahead of Naagin 7

TV’s popular actress and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is once again grabbing headlines. The actress recently attended a star-studded awards show, where her stylish entry instantly caught everyone’s attention. As videos from the event went viral on social media, fans couldn’t stop talking about her glamorous look, while a section of users shared contrasting opinions. At the awards night, Priyanka was seen wearing a stunning white dress that perfectly highlighted her elegant style. Her confident walk and flawless appearance impressed many, with fans praising her fashion sense and charm.

Within hours, clips of her entry flooded social media platforms, making her one of the most talked-about celebrities from the event. Supporters were quick to shower her with love. Comments like “Fashionista PCC,” “She is very beautiful,” and “She looks like a Hollywood actress” dominated the comment sections, reflecting her strong fan following. While many admired her glamorous avatar, some social media users felt she looked different from before.

A few netizens speculated about cosmetic changes, posting remarks such as “She has ruined her face” and “What has she done to her face?”* Others compared her appearance to her Bigg Boss 16 days, claiming they preferred her earlier look. As often seen with celebrities, opinions remained divided, with fans defending her and reminding others that public figures frequently face unnecessary scrutiny over their appearance.

Amid all the buzz, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also making headlines for her upcoming project. She is all set to showcase her talent in Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited show Naagin Season 7. The supernatural drama is scheduled to premiere on December 27, 2025, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Viewers can watch Naagin 7 on Colors TV, with episodes also available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

With her growing popularity, bold fashion choices, and a major television project lined up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to remain in the spotlight. Whether it’s her style statements or her on-screen performances, the actress clearly knows how to keep fans talking. And something similar is happening these days for her excellent outfit and beautiful looks.