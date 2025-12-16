Sonarika Bhadoria Names Her Daughter Virika Parashar, Reveals Meaning Behind the Beautiful Name

Popular television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, fondly remembered as Goddess Parvati from the iconic show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, has shared a heartwarming update from her personal life. The actress has officially revealed the name of her newborn daughter and left fans delighted with the thoughtful meaning behind it. On Tuesday, Sonarika took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures featuring herself, her businessman husband Vikas Parashar, and their baby girl.

Sonarika Bhadoria Named Her Daughter Virika

Along with the pictures, the actress announced that the couple has named their daughter Virika Parashar. Sonarika explained that the name Virika is a beautiful blend of both parents’ names, ‘V’ from Vikas and ‘Rika’ from Sonarika. Clearing any confusion among fans, the actress also revealed the deep and meaningful significance of the name. The name Virika means brave and beautiful and strong yet gentle.

It is derived from the Sanskrit word Veer, which symbolizes valor, courage, and strength, with the suffix ‘ika’ adding softness and grace to the name. The name perfectly reflects a balance of power and tenderness, making it truly special. Sonarika shared four lovely pictures from her daughter’s naming ceremony. In the photos, the proud parents are seen showering love and affection on their newborn.

While the couple chose to hide Virika’s face with an emoji, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the intimate family moment and flooded the comment section with love and blessings. Born in Mumbai, Sonarika Bhadoria is 33 years old and has carved a strong place for herself in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, a role that made her a household name.

She made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera and later appeared in popular shows like Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, where she was last seen as Netra. Sonarika expanded her career into films with her Telugu debut in 2015 with Jadugadu. She went on to star in Telugu films such as Speedunnodu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. In Hindi cinema, she appeared in the 2016 film Saansein alongside Rajneesh Duggal and Hiten Tejwani.