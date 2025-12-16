Jaya Bhattacharya’s Old Video Questioning Pahalgam Terror Attack Goes Viral, Sparks Massive Backlash

Veteran television actress Jaya Bhattacharya, best known for her iconic role in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, has once again found herself at the center of a heated online debate. An old video of the actress from August 2025 is resurfacing on social media and rapidly going viral on X, leaving many users angry and divided. In the video, Jaya Bhattacharya is seen questioning the Indian government over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it a possible conspiracy.

Her strong words and emotional tone have triggered intense reactions online. In the clip, Jaya says, “They are hunting by using the Supreme Court as a shield. Tell us, Government, with whom are you doing business? Our street dogs… If you had deployed the same amount of security there, where people were killed after being asked their names, as you have deployed in Delhi for the people protesting for street dogs, then those people would not have been killed. Was that also a conspiracy? That’s the question. Give us the answer.”

The statement has shocked many viewers, with several users accusing the actress of making insensitive remarks about a tragic terrorist incident. Although the video is not recent, it is from August 2025, it has suddenly resurfaced and is being widely shared again. Many social media users are expressing outrage, while others are revisiting the context in which the video was originally recorded.

At the time, the country was witnessing widespread protests by animal rights activists following a Supreme Court ruling in the Delhi-NCR region. The court had ordered that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes, stating they should not be seen roaming freely on the streets. For those unaware, Jaya Bhattacharya is a passionate animal lover and has consistently raised her voice for voiceless animals, especially stray dogs. She is known to be highly active on social media when it comes to animal welfare issues.

Animal rights groups had strongly opposed the court order, arguing that it violated the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which promote sterilisation and vaccination over relocation. It was during this emotionally charged period that Jaya recorded and shared the controversial video. As the video circulates again, reactions on X remain largely negative. Many users feel that linking the Pahalgam terror attack with protests over stray dogs was inappropriate, while others believe her statements were taken out of context.