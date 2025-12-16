“Dev Ko Bhoot Kaha”, Rishab Shetty Reacts After Ranveer Singh’s Controversial Act Sparks Outrage Over Goddess Chamunda

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been making headlines for his latest film Dhrurandhar, which is currently in the spotlight. However, just days before the film’s release, the actor found himself at the center of a major controversy that drew sharp criticism online and hurt religious sentiments. The controversy erupted after Ranveer mimicked Goddess Chamunda, a divine form depicted in South superstar Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara Chapter 1.

Ranveer Singh mimicked Chamunda Devi

The incident took place during a public appearance, and the video quickly went viral, triggering backlash from audiences across the country. During an event at IFFI, Ranveer Singh praised Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara but crossed a line while describing the divine character. He referred to Goddess Chamunda as a female ghost and went on to mimic her expressions by squinting his eyes and sticking out his tongue.

Many viewers found the act disrespectful and offensive, especially considering the deep religious and cultural significance attached to the deity. As the video spread rapidly on social media, Ranveer faced severe criticism for mocking a sacred figure, with many demanding an apology. Amid the growing outrage, Ranveer Singh took to social media to clarify his intentions and offer a sincere apology.

He wrote, “My intention was to praise Rishab’s brilliant acting in the film. As an actor, I know how much effort goes into performing that particular scene in that way, for which I have immense respect for him. I have always had deep respect for every culture, tradition, and faith of my country. If I have hurt anyone’s feelings, I sincerely apologize.”

While the apology helped ease some of the anger, the incident continued to be widely discussed. Now, Rishab Shetty, the actor-director of Kantara, has finally reacted to the controversy. Speaking to one of the media houses, Rishab shared his discomfort over such portrayals of divine elements. He said, “This makes me uncomfortable. Although most of the film is about cinema and acting, the divine element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or make fun of it. It is deeply connected to us emotionally.”