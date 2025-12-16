Away from the Spotlight, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings in Vrindavan

Cricket legend Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were recently spotted in the holy town of Vrindavan, where they visited spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj to seek his blessings. This marked the couple’s third visit to the revered guru this year, underlining how much spirituality and inner peace mean to them despite their global fame.

A Moment of Faith Away from the Spotlight

The video was quickly shared on social media. Virat and Anushka can be seen smiling warmly and sitting humbly in front of Maharaj Ji as they listen attentively to his teachings.

Maharaj Ji’: A Heartfelt Exchange

During the interaction, Premanand Maharaj shared insights about devotion, sincerity, and viewing all work as a form of service. He urged the couple to place their trust in God and look beyond worldly comforts.

Here, Anushka Sharma was seen responding to Maharaj ji by saying, “Hum aapke hain Maharaji, aur aap hamare” (We belong to you maharaj ji and you belong to us.)

To which Maharaj ji responded, “Hum Sab shri jee ke hain!” (We all belong to the one almighty.)

Fans Applaud Their Grounded Approach to Life

Anushka responded emotionally to the guru’s words, expressing her faith in a heartfelt way that highlighted their genuine devotion. The couple’s repeated visits to the ashram reflect thier spiritual practice, and pursuit of grounding. This was their third visit this year.