Pakistan Announces Counter-Film After Dhurandhar Ban

After Bollywood’s Dhurandhar was banned in Pakistan, authorities there have announced plans to make their own film about Lyari, the Karachi neighbourhood that features centrally in the Indian movie’s storyline.

Sindh Government Plans Film to Reclaim Lyari’s Narrative

The Sindh government, responding to criticism that Dhurandhar portrays Lyari and Pakistan negatively, has unveiled a new project titled Mera Lyari. According to the provincial information department, the film will aim to present a more authentic and positive image of Lyari—highlighting its culture, community spirit, resilience and everyday life rather than focusing on crime or violence.

‘Mera Lyari’ to Focus on Culture, Community and Resilience

Officials have framed this move as a way to push back against what they describe as “negative propaganda” in the Indian film, asserting that Lyari is known for “culture, peace, talent and pride,” rather than the more sensational depiction in Dhurandhar. Mera Lyari is expected to be released next month, according to government statements.

Cross-Border Debate Intensifies as Dhurandhar Performs Well in India

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly at the box office in India and abroad, even as debates over its portrayal of Pakistan and subsequent bans in some regions continue to fuel discussion on both sides of the border.