Bharti Singh Faces Backlash for Body-Shaming Comment on Ayesha Khan During Laughter Chefs 3

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently hosting the third season of the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs, has landed in controversy after a remark she made about actress Ayesha Khan sparked outrage on social media. The incident occurred during a special episode featuring Kapil Sharma and the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, who appeared on the show to promote their film. During the episode, actresses Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, and Parul Gulati made a grand entry on stage, dancing to the song Pehli Uddi Furr from the film.

Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2

Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2 Cast On Laughter Chefs 3

However, moments later, Bharti Singh made a comment that many viewers found inappropriate. Bharti said, “When all the heroines came in, when I saw Ayesha, I thought Krushna has come again, because she’s tall and well-built like him.” The comment visibly made Ayesha uncomfortable. She was seen quickly moving towards Kapil Sharma while trying to cover her stomach with her hand. Sensing the awkwardness, Kapil asked Bharti, “Was that a compliment or what?”

Laughter Chefs 3

Also Read: Tanya Mittal’s Grandmother Praised Enduring A Lot Inside Bigg Boss 19 House And Relying On God, Video Goes Viral

Actress Parul Gulati also intervened, telling Bharti, “You shouldn’t have said that.” Bharti responded by saying, “Sorry, I’m pregnant.” The clip from the show soon went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism. Many users accused Bharti Singh of body-shaming Ayesha Khan on national television, calling the joke insensitive and unnecessary. One user commented, “Bharti is mostly rude to women on the show. How can she body-shame someone when she herself became famous because of her appearance?”

Laughter Chefs 3

Another wrote, “This wasn’t funny at all. It was insulting towards women with larger bodies, and Ayesha isn’t even big.” A third comment read, “I felt so bad for Ayesha. That moment was extremely awkward.” Some users went further, accusing Bharti of having a misogynistic mindset, despite being a successful working woman. Viewers also pointed out that humor should not come at the cost of someone’s dignity.

Laughter Chefs 3

Let us tell you that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Manjot Singh. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy-drama has received mixed reviews from audiences. At the box office, the film is currently struggling due to strong competition from Dhruva. As per early estimates, the movie has collected only ₹8.15 crore in four days, raising concerns about its overall performance.