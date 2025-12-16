“Her Brother Came In Rented Car”, Tanya Mittal Called Out After Viral Car Registration Evidence Sparks Controversy

Reality TV star Tanya Mittal, who recently returned to her hometown Gwalior after her elimination from Bigg Boss 19, once again finds herself in the middle of a social media storm. While the influencer-turned-reality star shared multiple Instagram videos flaunting her lavish lifestyle after coming home, one particular post has now backfired badly. Netizens have accused Tanya of lying and faking her lifestyle, and this time, they claim to have solid proof, which is now going viral across social media platforms.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal Trolled

Soon after reaching Gwalior, Tanya Mittal shared an Instagram story from inside her car. In the video, she was seen recording another car following behind and excitedly saying, “Ammu has arrived. Come on… come on…” Although her brother Amritesh was not visible in the video, the car behind her was clearly seen. Sharp-eyed social media users noticed something unusual, the number plate did not belong to Delhi or Madhya Pradesh, where Tanya claims to have strong roots.

Tanya Mittal’s Post

Also Read: Sonarika Bhadoria Names Her Daughter Virika Parashar, Reveals Meaning Behind the Beautiful Name

A user on X shared screenshots from Tanya’s Instagram story along with alleged RTO details of the car. According to the viral post, the car bears the registration number UK07DK3600, which is registered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. While the owner’s full name was hidden, the surname Sharma was visible. Sharing the screenshots, the user wrote, “So, Tanya Mittal’s brother came in a rented car, and look at her audacity!”

User Post

The post quickly gained traction, with many users joining the discussion and questioning Tanya’s claims. After the alleged car details surfaced, social media users didn’t hold back. Comments flooded X and Instagram, accusing Tanya of projecting a fake image. One user sarcastically wrote, “Brother, go a little deeper, insurance might be expired too.” The original poster replied, “This is enough for fake people.”

Tanya Mittal

Other comment said, “A shop of lies.” One user said, “This car belongs to her manager, who is also Amritesh’s manager.” Another user said, “I think even the clothes are rented.” The controversy has once again fueled debates around fake luxury, rented assets, and social media pretence, especially among reality show celebrities. This isn’t the first time Tanya Mittal has been accused of exaggerating her lifestyle.