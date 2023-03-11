‘It Was Always About…’: Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Never Considers Herself A Star; Here’s Why!

Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars in Hindi cinema. With the romantic drama Refugee, the celebrated actress made her acting debut in 2000. She established herself as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after talents.

Her acting career has indeed been a rollercoaster career for Kareena Kapoor Khan, with some exceptional blockbusters as well as box-office hits. However, she is entering the 23rd year of her acting career. She is fully occupied with some exceptional projects in her kitty.

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor spoke about her acting career, stardom, and much more. Interestingly, the talented actress revealed that despite being Bollywood’s most sought-after talent for over two decades, she never considers herself a star.

She said, “I don’t consider myself a star. I believe everyone is special.” Kareena thinks that the recent generation wants to be known as an actor, not a star. This is the new standard of cinema and she said that it should be like that.

The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan feels that an artist becomes a star when they establish themselves as a good actor. In her own family, she saw Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor were considered to be among the best actors. So, it was always about being a good actor, more than just being a star.

Kareena’s Upcoming Projects

Let us tell you that with the up-and-coming Sujoy Ghosh directorial Kareena Kapoor is going to make her digital debut. She is ready to make her debut as a producer too. It is an untitled crime thriller. Kareena is going to act with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh for The Crew.