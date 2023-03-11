Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police Recovers ‘Objectionable Medicines’ From Actor’s Farmhouse!

Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. It is reported that the 66-years old actor succumbed to a heart attack. Now, after a few days of Kaushik’s death, Delhi Police has made a shocking disclosure. According to sources, Satish has died under suspicious circumstances.

Police found ‘objectionable medicines’ at the farm house

As per the information coming from reliable sources of Delhi Police, when the crime team of Delhi’s South-West district police went to the actor’s farm house where he was staying and investigated, they recovered some ‘objectionable medicines’ from the place. After this, the Police is waiting for the detailed post mortem and viscera report of Satish Kaushik. The Police is also trying to find out that for whom and why the packets of ‘objectionable medicines’ were present in the farmhouse of the actor. The drug angle in the death case of Satish has turned the tables.

Along with this, the Police has also prepared a list of the guests who came to the Holi party and who all were present in the farmhouse at that time. The police is also searching the industrialist who is absconding after the death of Satish.

Satish Kaushik death

For the unversed, Satish Kaushik had come to a friend’s farm house in Delhi for a Holi party. During this, his health had deteriorated after which he was taken to the hospital but he died. The entire industry is in disbelief with Satish’s death Many B-town stars including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor reached his house to bid farewell to the actor.