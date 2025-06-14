‘It’s All Just A Bit Of Mess’: Dakota Johnson Slams Hollywood’s Obsession With Remakes, Risk Aversion

Dakota Johnson isn’t mincing words when it comes to Hollywood’s current state. The actor, known for her unfiltered takes, called the industry a “mess” in a recent appearance on Hot Ones, expressing dismay over how little creativity and originality remain in mainstream filmmaking.

Speaking to host Sean Evans during the press tour of her new film Materialists, Dakota didn’t hold back. Asked why Hollywood is so risk-averse these days, she blamed the increasing trend of studios relying on formulas and remakes instead of new ideas. “I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them,” she said bluntly, as reported by Variety.

According to Dakota, audiences are craving innovation, not repetition. “When something does well, studios want to keep that going, so they remake the same things. But humans don’t want that,” she said. “They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things… so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken out about the industry’s pitfalls. Earlier this year, she made headlines for candidly calling her Madame Web experience a “nightmare.” The 2024 superhero film, in which she played Cassandra Webb, was widely panned by critics and flopped at the box office, earning just $43 million domestically and a dismal 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes. On Hot Ones, she admitted she “tried” to be a superhero, but “failed.”

Now, Dakota is back with Celine Song’s Materialists, co-starring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. In the film, she plays Lucy, a high-society matchmaker navigating the tricky terrain of love, wealth, and ambition in New York City. Torn between her charming ex (Evans) and a powerful financier (Pascal), Lucy’s story mirrors Dakota’s own search for authenticity in a scripted world.