‘She Was Just Hiding Her Face’: Internet Slams Paparazzi Over Kareena Kapoor Video After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday in London after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. As his family and colleagues mourned the loss, support poured in for his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan arriving at her residence in Mumbai at around 2 am on Friday.

Later that day, Kareena was spotted leaving Karisma’s house, seated in her car with her face turned away from the cameras. Paparazzi captured the moment, with some claiming Kareena was seen crying. One Instagram post even asserted, “@kareenakapoorkhan was crying as she spotted @therealkarismakapoor leaving the house after Sunjay Kapur’s death.”

However, many online users criticised the intrusive behaviour of photographers, accusing them of sensationalising grief and making baseless assumptions. TV actor Suzanne Bernert, who lost her husband Akhil Mishra in 2023, commented, “I am so glad that no press was anywhere when my Akhil passed away. It’s horrible to be haunted when all you want to do is curl up and cry.” Another user wrote, “She nearly lost Saif a few months ago, and now this. Let her grieve in peace.”

While some netizens believed Kareena was emotional, others questioned the narrative being pushed. “Did Kareena know that she was crying?” one person sarcastically asked. Another bluntly wrote, “Why the f*** will she cry for a person who abused her sister… she is just hiding her face.”

Sunjay Kapur, who served as Chairman of Sona Comstar, was 53 at the time of his death. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the two share two children. Prior to Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and since 2017, he had been with model-actor Priya Sachdev, with whom he also had a son.

The speculation surrounding Kareena's reaction has once again raised questions about boundaries in moments of personal tragedy, with many calling for greater sensitivity and restraint from the media.