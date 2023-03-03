‘Izzat Doobane’: Netizens Troll Uorfi Javed For Wearing Body-Hugging Skirt Made Of Dining Table Cover!

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed is at it again. ‘Fashionista’ Uorfi became a household name after appearing in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Despite getting love from some, the actress is majorly trolled on social media. Whenever she comes out with a new look. Her recent appearance was no exception.

Recently, Uorfi was snapped out on the town in another unconventional look. The actress opted for a sexy monokini that showed off her butt as well as her boobs. She wore a black dress under a transparent plastic skirt (with a fully visible zipper), partial butt coverage, and a slightly low-cut neckline. The center cutout revealed her cleavage as well as her side boobs.

Netizens are as usual dissatisfied with the look of Uorfi Javed. They took to the comments section of the video to troll her viciously. From commenting on selling her soul to the devil to wondering what people do to lower their honor in front of others, read on to find out all netizens have to say.

They commented, “Kya kya krna padhta hai izzat doobane k liye!” “Yrr isse accha toh bedsheet hi lapet leti,” “Saanp bhi mar gya aur lathi bhi na tooti body bhi dhak gyi aur dikh bhi gya,” “Aise logon ke wajah se global warming badh rhi hain,” “Saste mein entertainment de rhi logon Ko” etc.

This is not the first time netizens trolled her for her fashion sense. Every day she gets trolled for her unique fashion. But, Uorfi does not pay heed to the negative comments. She continues doing what she wants.