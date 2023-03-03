Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Daughter ‘Raha’ Looks Like Who At Kapil Sharma’s Show: Checkout

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The actor was a guest on Kapil Sharma’s show and spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born last November. The actor joked when Kapil asked Ranbir if there were any of his family members and close relatives says if Raha looked like him or Alia Bhatt.

Raha kapoor were Welcomed in November 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir got married last April at their home in Mumbai, Vastu. The intimate ceremony was joined by close Bollywood friends and family, including their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Sonny Rajdan. Alia announced the birth of her daughter via an Instagram post on November 6, 2022. Ranbir recently revealed that since Raha came into his life, he no longer wants to work and wants to be with her forever.

Ranbir kapoor Reveals face look of daughter Raha

In a recent promo released by The Kapil Sharma Show, which is shared on the actor’s fan page, Kapil Sharma asked the actor if he has any close relatives or aunts commenting if Raha looks like Ranbir or Alia. In response, Ranbir said: “hum khud confuse hain qki kabhi uska chehra mere se milta hai to kabhi Alia jaisi dikhti hai.Achhi baat ye hai ki hum dono se hi milta hai”.( we are also confused, because Sometimes she looks like me, and sometimes like Alia but fortunately she looks like both of us only).watch video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Ranbir kapoor’s Work front

Ranbir will next star in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will release in this holi on March 8. Upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Wangi’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also star in the film, which is due out later this year.