Two Men Break Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Investigation Underway; Checkout Full Story!

Something unwanted happened. Two youths broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. According to a report, the Mumbai Police said the men were apprehended by security guards after they scaled the outer wall and entered Mannat’s premises. During police interrogation, the men claimed they were from Gujarat. They wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

According to the news agency ANI, the men are aged between 20 and 22. A case of trespassing as well as other relevant offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them. Further investigation is underway.

Let us tell you that last year, Mannat got a new entrance as well as a new LED nameplate that lights up after dark. The front of the house is famous as fans regularly go there to click pictures as well as selfies. King Khan greets the fans from the balcony at special events. Before and after the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh made several appearances for his fans at Mannat.

The actor Shah Rukh Khan is in a happy mood because of the success of Pathaan. It broke many records at the box-office. It managed to earn ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box-office. Bollywood actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starred in the action-packed film.

During a recent Q&A on Twitter, Shah Rukh said that he spent all his time at home during his break from films. When a user questioned him about his routine during his break, Shah Rukh said that he sat at home. He watched all the films that he could to become an audience again and not a filmmaker.