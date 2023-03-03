‘Dekha Kitna Smile’: Jaya Bachchan Finally Spotted In Good Mood While Posing For Paparazzi; Check Out!

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has often expressed her displeasure while being clicked by the paparazzi. But she was quite the opposite as she attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s party in Mumbai on Thursday.

She not only posed several times for the paparazzi but also had a small interaction with them. Jaya tried to recognize each of them by face. She posed with a photographer and told him she had known him since childhood. The veteran actor as well as a politician looked stunning in a lemon-yellow kurta salwar with a matching scarf tied around her neck.

The video was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. It showed Jaya and Sandeep Khosla posing together while hugging each other. They talked to the paparazzi during which Sandeep called Jaya an ‘original.’ She tried to recognize the faces of the photographers. The veteran actress finally identified one. She said that she knows him since childhood.

She asked the photographer about his age as well as said that the others were new. Jaya posed with that photographer with her arm on his shoulder before saying bye to them. Fans commented, “She is in good mood today,” “Media waalo ka accha din to aaj aaye,” “Are ye hasti bhi hain” etc.

In another video, we saw Jaya posed. She said, “Dekha kitna smile kar rahi hu main.” One photographer said to her that she was looking nice. Jaya reacted with “wow.”

Let us tell you that Jaya’s daughter Shweta Nanda was present at the party too. The veteran actor will make a comeback to the silver screen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will release on July 28.