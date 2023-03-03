Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt As Presenter; Hubby Ranveer Singh Reacts!

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a presenter at Oscars 2023. On Instagram, Deepika shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Questlove, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Melissa McCarthy, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, and Glenn Close.

Deepika captioned it, “#oscars#oscars95.” Her actor-husband Ranveer Singh reacted to her post. He dropped an angel face and clapping hands emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu.” Her sister Anisha Padukone expressed her excitement too.

Fans cannot stop praising her. They commented, “No one is doing it like Deepika Padukone,” “Great going. First Priyanka and now Deepika. Indian actresses are winning.” A fan said that she is a winner. There is nothing that can stop or slow her down.

Let us tell you that the 95th Academy Awards is going to be on March 12 (March 13 in India). It will take place at the Dolly Theater in Los Angeles. This is a special year for India as three notable Indian films are vying for the coveted Oscar Awards 2023 nominations.

On the professional front, fans last saw Deepika in Pathaan. It collected over ₹400 crores in India in two weeks. It has hit the ₹ 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box-office. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It was release in February.

The actress will act in the film Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan. It is likely to be released on January 25, 2024. The film is going to be Deepika and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration.