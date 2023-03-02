Shahid Kapoor Broke His Silence On Failure Of ‘Jersey’; Says, ‘Justice Was Not Done’

Bollywood superstar actor Shahid Kapoor is making a lot of headlines these days for his web series ‘Farzi’. Last year Shahid’s film ‘Jersey’ was released in theatres. This film was not liked by the audience. Shahid’s film proved to be a flop among the audience. Now recently, the actor has broken his silence about the failure of the film and has told that he was heartbroken when the film flopped.

Recently, Shahid has said in an interview, “My heart was broken by the failure of Jersey. I never expected that our film would turn out like this. Pushing the release of the film by four months, I think it did have an impact. The film is like a fast food which should be eaten without waiting, but due to the pandemic, this happened due to the late release of our film. We all had never faced such an epidemic. We had nothing in our hands. Justice was not done to our film. This film could have been a hit among the audience because the song of the film also became very popular among the people.”

Let us tell you that Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Jersey’ could not do anything special at the box office. According to media reports, ‘Jersey’ earned only 19.68 crores at the box office, due to which ‘Jersey’ joined the list of lowest-grossing films of Shahid’s career and also proved to be a flop among the audience. The actor was seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film Jersey. At the same time, actress Mrunal Thakur and actor Pankaj Kapoor played the lead role in this film. Shahid’s performance in the film was highly praised by his fans.

Talking about Shahid’s film career, he was recently seen working in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Farzi. His performance in this web series was highly praised. Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora played the lead roles with him in this web series. Apart from this, Shahid is also working in the film Bloody Daddy.